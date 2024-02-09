Firefighters respond to fire at commercial building in El Segundo

Firefighters are responding to a Second Alarm fire near the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, the El Segundo Fire Department said.

According to Fire Chief George Avery, the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Friday at a commercial building located at 138 Lomita Street in El Segundo. Chief Avery said the fire started in a portion of the building that had furnishings and a Tesla in it.

Roughly 66 firefighters from multiple fire departments are on the scene and are expected to fight the fire and help with clean up into the night.

Flames could be seen by people all the way in Westminster, Avery added. The flames spread to an adjacent business. Firefighters were able to save the business by getting inside and spraying it with water.

The original structure was destroyed, according to Avery.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)