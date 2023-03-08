Firefighters respond to county building fire in South L.A.

The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. at 2615 S. Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept. KCAL News

A Los Angeles County office building was burning in the South L.A. area early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. at 2615 S. Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The sixth floor of the six-story concrete building was showing significant flames.

LAFD Captain Jacob Raabe said bystanders called to report the fire.

Firefighters searched the building and confirmed there was no one inside, Raabe said.

The fire was confined to the building and no other buildings were threatened.

More than 160 firefighters responded. They were expected to remain on scene battling the blaze for several more hours, Raabe said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

Offices for the Los Angeles County Departments of Social Services and Public Health are among the agencies located in the building,

