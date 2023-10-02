Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Echo Park

By Danielle Radin

Los Angeles fire crews are on the scene of a roughly quarter-acre brush fire burning in light to medium vegetation in the 1400 block of West Academy Road in the Echo Park area.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

