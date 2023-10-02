Firefighters respond to brush fire in Echo Park
Los Angeles fire crews are on the scene of a roughly quarter-acre brush fire burning in light to medium vegetation in the 1400 block of West Academy Road in the Echo Park area.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
