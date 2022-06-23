Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were responding to a brush fire burning in the area of 48450 Three Points Road in the Northwest Antelope Valley.

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Thursday. 

By 3 p.m. crews had stopped forward progress of that brush fire at about 3 acres. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened. 

First published on June 23, 2022 / 2:44 PM

