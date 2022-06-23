Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley
Los Angeles County Fire Department units were responding to a brush fire burning in the area of 48450 Three Points Road in the Northwest Antelope Valley.
The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Thursday.
By 3 p.m. crews had stopped forward progress of that brush fire at about 3 acres.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.