Firefighters rescue man from Los Angeles River after he fell from Sixth Street Bridge

Firefighters rescued a man who reportedly fell from the Sixth Street Bridge into the Los Angeles River on Sunday.

They rushed to the scene after learning of the fall, which occurred just before 10 a.m.

"The man traveled over three-quarters of a mile southbound in the water, passed under the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and managed to escape the water flow, before getting to the Olympic Bridge," said a statement from LAFD.

He was waiting for rescue crews on the bank of the river, where he was treated before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

"LAFD Air Ops hoisted the patient and transported him to a nearby trauma center," the statement said.

The man's condition was not yet known.

It was also unclear how the man fell off of the bridge.