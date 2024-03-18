Firefighters rescue horse stuck in deep mud in Shadow Hills

Firefighters rescued a horse that got stuck in deep mud in the Shadow Hills area on Monday afternoon.

Crews were sent to a remote area of the Hansen Dam Recreation Center at around 12:40 p.m. after learning of the trapped animal, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Because of the heavily wooded area surrounding where the horse was stuck, helicopters were unable to provide aid with a hoist as they traditionally would, LAFD said.

Firefighters diverted some of the water running around the horse and were able to use shovels to partially dig the horse out. They then used a tow strap to pull the horse free.

SkyCal was overhead while crews worked, showing the moments that they were finally able to get the horse out of the mud and as firefighters led it away from the area.

Los Angeles Animal Services' Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team was also called to the scene to evaluate the horse, which was deemed fine and did not require veterinary care.