3 teens, 1 adult trapped inside car after brief pursuit with LA County deputies

Los Angeles firefighters rescued four teens from their mangled car after they crashed into a cinderblock wall during a pursuit with LA County deputies.

The collision happened on the northbound 5 Freeway and Calzona Street offramp. The California Highway Patrol closed the slow lane on the freeway.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three occupants were trapped inside and needed to be extricated.