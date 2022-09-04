Firefighters quickly knock down overnight brush fire in Chatsworth area

An intense heat wave blanketing the Southland has increased the threat of wildfires.

On Sunday, a brush fire erupted in the Chatsworth area around 2:30 a.m. near the 118 Freeway and Rocky Peak Road.

Crews both on the ground and in the air worked to stop the fire from spreading. The fire burned at least two acres.

Firefighters were expected to monitor the area for any hotspots.