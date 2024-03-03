Firefighters quickly handle garage fire at Pacific Palisades home

Firefighters quickly handled a fire that broke out at a home in the Pacific Palisades on Sunday.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. at a house in the 17600 block of W. Camino De Yatasto, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

They say that the fire involved a car inside of the garage of the home.

It took them just over 30 minutes to contain the fire, which also burned the contents of the garage, LAFD said.

Video from the scene, shared on Citizen App, shows a large plume of black smoke billowing from the home.

No injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.