Firefighters put out large fire at auto shop in Sylmar
Firefighters extinguished a fully involved fire at a one-story auto body shop in Sylmar Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called at 12:17 a.m. to 12909 N. San Fernando Road and Bledsoe Street where they found the body shop burning with heavy flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It took 68 firefighters 35 minutes to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
