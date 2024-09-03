Firefighters put out blaze burning at South LA home

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out at a South Los Angeles residence on Tuesday.

It was first reported at around 4:10 p.m. at a triplex home in the 400 block of E. 61st Street near Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the blaze, where a crew of firefighters could be seen as they worked to extinguish the flames that burnt some foliage and items outside of the home.

At around 4:30 p.m., they reported that the blaze had been put out but not before it crept into the front of the home. It was prevented from extending to the two-story portion of the house, however.

Firefighters could be seen as they vented the roof of the building, where some smoke billowed through the hole they created.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.