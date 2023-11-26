Firefighters knock down 2 fires at commercial buildings in San Bernardino
Firefighters knocked down two fires in San Bernardino overnight.
The first fire broke out in a commercial building on Fourth Street west of Arrowhead Avenue. Several units on the second floor were engulfed. After extinguishing that one, fire officials say a second fire erupted in an adjacent building in an elevator shaft.
There were no reports of injuries. It remains unclear if those fires are related.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.