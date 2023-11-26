Watch CBS News
Inland Empire

Firefighters knock down 2 fires at commercial buildings in San Bernardino

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Fires erupt at two adjacent commercial buildings in San Bernardino
Fires erupt at two adjacent commercial buildings in San Bernardino 00:24

Firefighters knocked down two fires in San Bernardino overnight. 

The first fire broke out in a commercial building on Fourth Street west of Arrowhead Avenue. Several units on the second floor were engulfed. After extinguishing that one, fire officials say a second fire erupted in an adjacent building in an elevator shaft. 

There were no reports of injuries. It remains unclear if those fires are related. 

First published on November 26, 2023 / 7:28 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.