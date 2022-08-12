Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 12 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 12 AM Edition) 02:27

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. 

It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. 

The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. 

No injuries have been reported at this moment. 

On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 3:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.