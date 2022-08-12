Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon.

It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes.

STRUCTURE FIRE | FS 15 | 15000 E Lashburn St #Whittier | At approx. 2:44 p.m. #LACoFD

dispatched to a structure fire with smoke and fire showing.#LashburnIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 12, 2022

The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road.

No injuries have been reported at this moment.

On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.