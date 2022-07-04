Firefighters knockdown massive fire at Woodland Hills warehouse

It took Los Angeles Fire department firefighters just over an hour to knockdown a massive fire that broke out at a vacant warehouse in Woodland Hills.

The warehouse is located at the 6000 block of N. De Soto Avenue and W. Oxnard Street.

More than 80 firefighters played a role in knocking down the massive blaze that broke out and burned dangerously close to nearby apartments on Sunday evening.

No injuries were reported but firefighters remained at the scene attacking what's left of the fire.

CBSLA has learned that the warehouse has been unoccupied for the exception of homeless people.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.