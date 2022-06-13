Watch CBS News
Firefighters knockdown commercial fire that broke out in Downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters managed to put out a fire that started at a commercial building in Downtown Los Angeles that spread into adjacent units. 

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in 53 minutes, according to LA Fire.

More than 100 firefighter contributed to the effort of taking the fire down. One suffered minor injuries.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported. 

This was the third major fire to break out on Sunday. Unfortunately, it's like the fire weather will continue to be a danger for Southern California residents and firefighters.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 7:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

