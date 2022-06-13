Firefighters knockdown commercial fire that broke out in Downtown LA

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters managed to put out a fire that started at a commercial building in Downtown Los Angeles that spread into adjacent units.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in 53 minutes, according to LA Fire.

More than 100 firefighter contributed to the effort of taking the fire down. One suffered minor injuries.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

This was the third major fire to break out on Sunday. Unfortunately, it's like the fire weather will continue to be a danger for Southern California residents and firefighters.

Now the third fire we’ve come across in 2 hours 🥵😰 this one in Downtown LA off San Pedro and 7th. Started as a garbage fire outside, spread to what looked like a storage area and has since chewed into this party supply store. No injuries reported @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/u5KjRz4XaQ — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) June 13, 2022