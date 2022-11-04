Firefighters knock down Boyle Heights commercial building blaze

Battling heavy flames in the early morning hours, fire crews extinguished a blaze at a one-story commercial building in Boyle Heights Friday.

Firefighters arrived at 1:35 a.m. to 3133 E. 12th St. where they found flames coming out of the building's roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters used equipment including ladder pipes and remote firefighting capabilities to contain the blaze, Prange said.

It took more than 120 firefighters an hour and 33 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Prange said the cause of the fire is under investigation.