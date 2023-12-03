Firefighters knock down ammunition house fire in Sylmar

Crews have extinguished a massive house fire in Sylmar.

Firefighters called the blaze at the home where two other structures also caught fire a knockdown just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire erupted after 5 a.m. and took over an hour to be extinguished. When firefighters arrived, a home was fully engulfed in flames as were two other structures.

On scene, there were sounds of what appeared to be ammunition "going off," requiring that firefighters battle the blaze from a defensive stance.

Firefighters also received unconfirmed reports that the home in connected to criminal activity. The Bomb Squad has been called to assess the scene further. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.