Firefighters increase containment of Line Fire in San Bernardino County

The Line Fire displayed "minimal activity" in the early morning hours Sunday, giving some respite in the ongoing firefighting efforts in San Bernardino County.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) says, as the day progresses, a shift in wind direction is expected to carry smoke northward, affecting communities in Big Bear. As temperatures climb in the coming days, vegetation is expected to become drier, which could further complicate firefighting efforts, although no significant winds are forecast.

The 39,232-acre fire, believed to be the result of arson, is 60% percent contained, Cal Fire reported Sunday. The San Bernardino National Forest remains closed as does Highway 330 northbound from Highland Avenue to Live Oak.

In a concerning development, Cal Fire says multiple drones have been reported near the wildfire, which pose a significant danger to aerial firefighting efforts and can lead to grounded operations, putting both firefighters and the affected communities at risk.

"Please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire. Never fly drones near wildfire. If you fly, we can't," Cal Fire said in a news update.

The Line Fire erupted September 5th, along Baseline and Alpine streets in Highland. Four structures have been damaged, while one structure was destroyed. Four injuries have been reported.