Firefighters increase containment lines along 15,690-acre Post Fire in Gorman

Firefighters continued to make progress on the 15,690-acre Post Fire in Gorman with containment lines growing to 83 percent on Sunday.

The triple-digit heat made firefighting conditions even more challenging this weekend as crews worked to contain the brush fire that has been burning for eight straight days.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect with temperatures anticipated to reach nearly 100 degrees.

"There is a possibility of thunderstorms with potential for lightning and gusty, erratic winds but minimal rain," Cal-Fire said in an update posted online.

Approximately 768 firefighters continue to actively work on the fire along with water tenders, helicopters and fire engines managing hot spots. Patrols will focus on heat and smoke around the fire perimeter.

"As containment percentages increase, some fire crews have shifted their focus to suppression repair to return the watersheds and recreation areas to pre-fire conditions," Cal-Fire added.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the area south of Gorman Post Road, west of Interstate 5, east of the Los Angeles County line, and north of Pyramid Lake. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for areas south of Pyramid Lake, west of Interstate 5, east of Los Angeles County line, and just north of Templin Highway. Cal-Fire says Pyramid Lake remains closed to the public.