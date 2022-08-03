Watch CBS News
Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. 

The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. 

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. 

As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

