Firefighters find dead man inside burned RV in San Fernando yard

One man was found dead following an RV fire in the back yard of a San Fernando house Monday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a report of an RV fire next to a converted garage on the 600 block of Hagar Street at 5 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters found a recreational vehicle in flames parked in the back yard of a house. A nearby converted garage was threatened by the flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Three people escaped from the garage unharmed.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered the remains of an adult male in the RV. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the LAFD and Los Angeles Police.

The cause and time of the victim's death will be determined by the L.A. County Coroner's Office.