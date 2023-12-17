Congregation devastated after fire roars through decades-old church in Pomona

A congregation is heartbroken after a fire roared through a church in Pomona on Sunday.

The Victory Outreach Church was getting ready for a holiday program when the flames tore through the building overnight. Firefighters extinguished the blaze hours after it started and were continuing to douse hot spots by morning. The church appeared to be a total loss.

Monica Flores, a congregant, shared that the church was preparing for a Belief Play, which was the church's Christmas production that was expected to be followed by toy drive.

"We have a Belief Play and it was really important to us. I was going to sing in it. It is just our way to bring people in the community together. You know there are a lot of people that might not really set foot in a church, but coming to a play like this where it was children, it was the adults, it was people painting props, it was people learning things and dancing and doing things they might not do but they do it for the church and it brings people from the community together," she said. "It is just a chance for us to share our hearts with people and to share God with people and to save some souls during this time of the year."

Flores shared that she was devastated to learn of the fire at the church.

"I woke up this morning . . . and I realized that I was seeing pictures of a fire and I thought it was across the street. I realized what it was. I was devastated. I was screaming at home and crying," she said. "I threw on a sweater and literally didn't even get dressed and came out here. The way that I feel it is that the church is here, we are the church, everybody that you see here in this parking lot, we are the church and we are going to rebuild. We are going to come back together and this is not done."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.