Firefighters extinguish fire at South LA Burger King

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out at a South Los Angeles Burger King on Sunday.

They arrived to find the building, located in the 2500 block of S. San Pedro Street, with heavy smoke showing, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters utilized fire attack hose lines with vertical ventilation to quickly extinguished the flames and keep the fire from spreading vertically or horizontally," LAFD said in a statement.

In all, it took more than 30 firefighters just over 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters remained on scene to make sure that all hot spots were handled.

The Los Angeles County Health Department was notified and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.