Firefighters tackle fire at dry cleaners in Garden Grove; roof partially collapsed
Firefighters contained a second-alarm fire that ravaged a dry cleaning business in Garden Grove Thursday evening.
According to Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at around 9:10 p.m. in the 12500 block of Valley View Street, where flames caused the partial collapse of the dry cleaner's roof before briefly spreading into the adjacent building, a preschool.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.