Firefighters tackle fire at dry cleaners in Garden Grove; roof partially collapsed

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters contained a second-alarm fire that ravaged a dry cleaning business in Garden Grove Thursday evening. 

According to Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at around 9:10 p.m. in the 12500 block of Valley View Street, where flames caused the partial collapse of the dry cleaner's roof before briefly spreading into the adjacent building, a preschool.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. 

No injuries have been reported. 

