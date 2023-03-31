Firefighters tackle fire at dry cleaners in Garden Grove; roof partially collapsed

Firefighters contained a second-alarm fire that ravaged a dry cleaning business in Garden Grove Thursday evening.

According to Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at around 9:10 p.m. in the 12500 block of Valley View Street, where flames caused the partial collapse of the dry cleaner's roof before briefly spreading into the adjacent building, a preschool.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Garden Grove-Over 40 firefighters are on scene in the 12500 block of Valley View St for a fire in a strip center. There has been a partial collapse of the mansard, but fortunately no injuries involved. The call came in at 8:41 PM.

Video by witnesses from earlier. pic.twitter.com/SodBXa3yUs — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) March 31, 2023