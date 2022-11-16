Firefighters engage mulch fire in Lake View Terrace

Firefighters are engaged with a large mulch fire in Lake View Terrace.

The blaze broke out a little after 4 p.m. near Little Tujunga Canyon Road, engulfing around an acre.

Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews rushed to the scene to engage with the flames, reporting that they had been able to slow the rate of spread despite some low winds blowing in the area.

Crews were working to control the blaze before high-powered winds move into the Southland, increasing the concern for fire danger.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

No injuries were reported.