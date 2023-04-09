Firefighters engage blaze at Koreatown apartment building

Firefighters engaged a fire at an apartment building in the Koreatown area Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, though Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene in the 4100 block of W. 4th Street just after 7:40 p.m.

Crews were working to contain the flames that were "well involved with one apartment building," according to a statement from LAFD.

It took over 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. They were able to prevent the flames from entering into the structure, containing them to the exterior of the building.

Two additional task forces were requested to assist with the battle.

No injuries have yet been reported.