Firefighters engage blaze at apartment building in Van Nuys

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Fire Department crews engaged a fire that erupted at a Van Nuys apartment building on Friday. 

According to a report from firefighters, the blaze was reported at around 3:15 p.m. at a two-story "garden-style apartment building" in the 7300 block of N. Lennox Avenue. 

Heavy flames could be seen escaping through the roof of the building as crews battled the flames with an offensive attack. 

All occupants of the building were evacuated by officials and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

