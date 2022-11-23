Watch CBS News
Firefighters discover body after extinguishing structure fire in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters discovered a dead woman's body inside of a garage fire in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. on W. 88th Place. When crews arrived, they found a homes detached garage engulfed in flames. 

It took 22 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the fire in the garage, which had reportedly been converted to a living space. 

"Sadly, one adult female was found deceased inside the structure," LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement. 

The woman's identity was not immediately known. 

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

