Firefighters discover body after extinguishing structure fire in South Los Angeles
Firefighters discovered a dead woman's body inside of a garage fire in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. on W. 88th Place. When crews arrived, they found a homes detached garage engulfed in flames.
It took 22 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the fire in the garage, which had reportedly been converted to a living space.
"Sadly, one adult female was found deceased inside the structure," LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement.
The woman's identity was not immediately known.
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.
