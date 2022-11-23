Firefighters discover body after extinguishing structure fire in South Los Angeles

Firefighters discovered a dead woman's body inside of a garage fire in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. on W. 88th Place. When crews arrived, they found a homes detached garage engulfed in flames.

It took 22 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the fire in the garage, which had reportedly been converted to a living space.

"Sadly, one adult female was found deceased inside the structure," LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

The woman's identity was not immediately known.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.