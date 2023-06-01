Firefighters combat Signal Hill commercial blaze

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are combatting a large Signal Hill commercial fire, that continues to burn around 6:30 a.m.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street in a multi-business complex, where PartsPlus is the sidewalk-fronting business.

There is a partial roof collapse, but no injuries have been reported. PartsPlus lists its opening time as 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters work to control the blaze in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street, Signal Hill KCAL News