Firefighters combat Signal Hill commercial blaze
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are combatting a large Signal Hill commercial fire, that continues to burn around 6:30 a.m.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street in a multi-business complex, where PartsPlus is the sidewalk-fronting business.
There is a partial roof collapse, but no injuries have been reported. PartsPlus lists its opening time as 7:30 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.