Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters combat Signal Hill commercial blaze

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Fire burns through a Signal Hill business complex
Fire burns through a Signal Hill business complex 01:20

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are combatting a large Signal Hill commercial fire, that continues to burn around 6:30 a.m.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street in a multi-business complex, where PartsPlus is the sidewalk-fronting business.

There is a partial roof collapse, but no injuries have been reported. PartsPlus lists its opening time as 7:30 a.m.

signal-hill-fire.jpg
Firefighters work to control the blaze in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street, Signal Hill  KCAL News
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.