Firefighters call HAZMAT team to El Monte pallet fire
A hazardous materials team was called to a fire in El Monte Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 3:39 p.m. in the 2200 block of Central Avenue. Firefighters were called to a pallet fire. Upon arrival, they discovered stockpiles of rubbing alcohol on the fire. A HAZMAT team was called to the scene along with a bulldozer. The fire was put out shortly after.
There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.