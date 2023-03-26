Firefighters call HAZMAT team to El Monte pallet fire

A hazardous materials team was called to a fire in El Monte Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3:39 p.m. in the 2200 block of Central Avenue. Firefighters were called to a pallet fire. Upon arrival, they discovered stockpiles of rubbing alcohol on the fire. A HAZMAT team was called to the scene along with a bulldozer. The fire was put out shortly after.

There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.