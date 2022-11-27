Firefighters battling massive flames at Santa Paula High in Ventura County

Firefighters battling massive flames at Santa Paul High in Ventura County

Firefighters Sunday were battling massive flames at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County.

Firefighters say the school was fully engulfed in flames, prompting the evacuation of some nearby homes.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. resulting in multiple fire agencies reporting to the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.