Firefighters battling fire in Wilmington; at least 5 acres burned

Grass fire in Wilmington burns at least 5 acres

Firefighters had to shuttle water to grass fire that broke out in Wilmington Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at 5:06 p.m. at 1198 W. Anaheim St., near the Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

"The smoke plume will be visible for an extended (time) because of the type of fuel burning and the difficulty in reaching the fires edge," Stewart said.

A lack of fire hydrant access forced LAFD to assign additional fire trucks to shuttle water to the fire, she said. Firefighters were expected to be busy into the evening putting out the flames and hot spots.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, Stewart said.