Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. 

A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.

No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

First published on November 24, 2022 / 4:05 PM

