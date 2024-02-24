Firefighters battle two-story building blaze in LA

Firefighters are working a fire in a two-story building with a residence over a commercial use in the 4100 block of South Vermont Avenue, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

