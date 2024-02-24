Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle two-story building blaze in LA

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are working a fire in a two-story building with a residence over a commercial use in the 4100 block of South Vermont Avenue, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange. 

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 9:13 PM PST

