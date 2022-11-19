Firefighters battle three-alarm RV fire in Garden Grove
Approximately 80 firefighters in Garden Grove are battling a three-alarm RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue -- with a second fire a block away in the 12000 block of West Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.
The fire broke out around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
