Firefighters battle three-alarm RV fire in Garden Grove

Approximately 80 firefighters in Garden Grove are battling a three-alarm RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue -- with a second fire a block away in the 12000 block of West Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.

The fire broke out around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 12:17 PM

