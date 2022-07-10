Firefighters battle Stoney Fire in Angeles National Forest

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest Sunday, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The fire was at about 10 acres by 1:48 p.m.

The Stoney Fire was burning near Big Tujunga Canyon Road. Big Tujunga Canyon Road has been temporarily closed at Vogel Flat Road due to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)