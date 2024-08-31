Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle Minton Fire in rural Riverside County

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A multi-acre brush fire broke out in rural Riverside County on Saturday, prompting an emergency response from firefighters. 

The blaze, called the Minton Fire, was first reported at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Minton Road and Juniper Flats Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

Crews say that the fire is burning with a moderate rate of spread and has thus far consumed about 10 acres of brush. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

No injuries have been reported and no structures are reported to be threatened. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.