Firefighters battle Minton Fire in rural Riverside County

A multi-acre brush fire broke out in rural Riverside County on Saturday, prompting an emergency response from firefighters.

The blaze, called the Minton Fire, was first reported at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Minton Road and Juniper Flats Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews say that the fire is burning with a moderate rate of spread and has thus far consumed about 10 acres of brush.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are reported to be threatened.

No further information was provided.