Firefighters battle house fire in Lynwood; one person injured

Firefighters on Friday battled a house fire in Lynwood that left at least one person injured.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of E. Agnes Street.

Officers reported that the home was "well-involved" with flames and that one person suffered a moderate to major injury.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.