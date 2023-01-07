Firefighters battle house fire in Lynwood; one person injured
Firefighters on Friday battled a house fire in Lynwood that left at least one person injured.
According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of E. Agnes Street.
Officers reported that the home was "well-involved" with flames and that one person suffered a moderate to major injury.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More to come.
