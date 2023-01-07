Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle house fire in Lynwood; one person injured

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Firefighters on Friday battled a house fire in Lynwood that left at least one person injured. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of E. Agnes Street. 

Officers reported that the home was "well-involved" with flames and that one person suffered a moderate to major injury. 

A cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

More to come. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

January 6, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

