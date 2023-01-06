Firefighters battle fire at two-story home in Bel Air

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire at a two-story home in Bel Air Thursday evening.

According to the department, the fire was first reported at around 7:25 p.m., at a home in the 2300 block of N. Earls Court.

Firefighters engaged the blaze via an offensive attack, attempting to open the roof on the second floor to allow the flames and smoke to escape.

No one was home when the fire began, according to firefighters.

A cause of the blaze remains under investigation.