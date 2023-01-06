Watch CBS News
Local

Firefighters battle fire at two-story home in Bel Air

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

LAFD crews battle house fire in Bel Air
LAFD crews battle house fire in Bel Air 00:35

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire at a two-story home in Bel Air Thursday evening. 

According to the department, the fire was first reported at around 7:25 p.m., at a home in the 2300 block of N. Earls Court. 

Firefighters engaged the blaze via an offensive attack, attempting to open the roof on the second floor to allow the flames and smoke to escape. 

No one was home when the fire began, according to firefighters. 

A cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.