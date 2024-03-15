Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle large blaze at mansion in Studio City

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Firefighters battled a large fire at an 8,000 square foot mansion in the hills of Studio City Friday morning.

Crews responded around 4 a.m. to the home located at home at 3265 N. Oakdell Lane, according to the the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department said the fire began in the rear of the residence and spread quickly to the attic.

The residents were evacuated as fire crews worked to contain the flames from reaching nearby homes.   

It took around 2 hours to get the blaze under control.

The fire remains under investigation,

First published on March 15, 2024 / 6:29 AM PDT

