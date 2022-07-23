Watch CBS News
Firefighters knock down fire at commercial building in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters knocked down a fire inside a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

The blaze at 1112 S. Main St. was reported at 9:01 a.m., according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department dispatched 81 firefighters to the scene, and they extinguished the flames in the one-story building in 22 minutes, Stewart continued.

There were four distinct occupancies in the building, she said. The fire burned all the contents on the first floor and then made its way into the attic.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 9:26 AM

