Firefighters battle carport fire in Florence; multiple vehicles burned

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out in an apartment building carport Thursday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze broke out at around 11:45 a.m. at a two-story, garden-style apartment building on E. 61st Street in Florence. 

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. 

They were able to extinguish the flames in just 15 minutes, preventing the fire from spreading into the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

No injuries were reported.

Investigators were working to determine how many vehicles were damaged during the blaze.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 12:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

