Firefighters battle blaze at tire shop in El Sereno

Firefighters were able to quickly control a fire that started at a tire shop in El Sereno on Saturday before it spread to nearby buildings.

It took 88 firefighters just over 30 minutes to extinguish the intense fire, which was first reported at around 5 p.m. at a Cano's Tires in the 5000 block of E. Valley Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames engulfed a large amount of stored tires in the shop's yard, at one point briefly threatening the commercial building on the property. Ultimately, crews were able to prevent the fire from extending that far.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.