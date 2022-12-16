Firefighters battle blaze at empty North Hollywood warehouse

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 16 AM Edition)

L.A. City firefighters were responding to a warehouse fire in North Hollywood just after 10 a.m. Friday. The fire was reported at Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Erwin Street.

The building is reportedly an abandoned structure.

The attic portion of the building was in flames.

Northbound lanes of Laurel Canyon were closed at Erwin as firefighters responded.