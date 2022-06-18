Firefighters battle blaze at downtown LA businesses
Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles are battling a fire in one unit in a row of one-story businesses in the 1300 block of South Santee Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
The fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. By 12:36 p.m. it escalated into Greater Alarm status, the LAFD said.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).
