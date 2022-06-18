Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at downtown LA businesses

Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles are battling a fire in one unit in a row of one-story businesses in the 1300 block of South Santee Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

The fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. By 12:36 p.m. it escalated into Greater Alarm status, the LAFD said. 

There are no reports of injuries. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates). 

June 18, 2022 / 12:46 PM

