Firefighters battle blaze at downtown LA businesses

Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles are battling a fire in one unit in a row of one-story businesses in the 1300 block of South Santee Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

The fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. By 12:36 p.m. it escalated into Greater Alarm status, the LAFD said.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).