Firefighters battle blaze at commercial structure in Wilmington

Firefighters are in the 2400 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard in Wilmington, where a single-story commercial structure that has previously burned has heavy flames showing, says the LAFD's Nicholas Prange.

A defensive fight is underway with the blaze battled from outside to protect surrounding structures.

The fire broke out around 5:08 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)