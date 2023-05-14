Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at commercial structure in Wilmington

Firefighters are in the 2400 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard in Wilmington, where a single-story commercial structure that has previously burned has heavy flames showing, says the LAFD's Nicholas Prange. 

A defensive fight is underway with the blaze battled from outside to protect surrounding structures.

The fire broke out around 5:08 p.m. Thursday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on May 13, 2023 / 5:16 PM

