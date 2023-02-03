Watch CBS News
Local

Firefighters battle blaze at Beverly Hills house under construction

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters battle blaze at Beverly Hills house
Firefighters battle blaze at Beverly Hills house 00:53

Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way in Beverly Hills Friday.

A home under construction was fully engulfed in flames.

The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

Firefighters were still on scene, about a half-mile north of Sunset Blvd., pouring water from a ladder truck at 5:10 a.m.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 5:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.