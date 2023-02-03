Firefighters battle blaze at Beverly Hills house under construction

Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way in Beverly Hills Friday.

A home under construction was fully engulfed in flames.

The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

Firefighters were still on scene, about a half-mile north of Sunset Blvd., pouring water from a ladder truck at 5:10 a.m.