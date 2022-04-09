Tree trimmer found dead hanging 50 feet from tree in Studio City

A tree trimmer was found dead Saturday, hanging in an upside down position approximately 50 feet above ground in a tree in the Studio City area, authorities said.

"Though energized electrical wires were in or near the tree, their role, if any, in the man's death is presently unknown," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:07 p.m. to 3363 N. Coldwater Canyon Ave., Humphrey said. The area is in the hills above the San Fernando Valley, just north of Mulholland Drive and Franklin Canyon Park.

The department sent 39 firefighters, including those specially trained, equipped and certified for Urban Search & Rescue operations. They utilized a truck-mounted aerial ladder, rope and harness system to extricate the man.

"The man, now at ground level, has sadly been determined beyond medical help and is deceased at the scene," Humphrey added. "His affiliation with the site and employer is unknown."