Firefighters attempt to rescue another person out of Los Angeles River

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LA Fire Department Firefighters fail to locate person who fell into LA River in Boyle Heights
LA Fire Department Firefighters fail to locate person who fell into LA River in Boyle Heights 01:14

A person got lost in the Los Angeles River on Tuesday amid a rain storm.

A Los Angeles Fire Department aerial crew located the person in the water and threw a buoy at the man but were unable to successfully hoist him out of the water, according to Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw. 

LA City fire dispatched a swift water rescue team to the 2715 block of E. Washington Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 

It's unclear how the person ended up in the river but CBSLA has learned that the person was hanging on to friends before winding up in the water. 

LA Fire crews are still working to try and find the person. 

This is the second LA River rescue of the day, with two cars getting stuck in the river in Boyle Heights on Tuesday morning. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

