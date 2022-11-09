Firefighters attempt to rescue another person out of Los Angeles River

LA Fire Department Firefighters fail to locate person who fell into LA River in Boyle Heights

LA Fire Department Firefighters fail to locate person who fell into LA River in Boyle Heights

LA Fire Department Firefighters fail to locate person who fell into LA River in Boyle Heights

A person got lost in the Los Angeles River on Tuesday amid a rain storm.

A Los Angeles Fire Department aerial crew located the person in the water and threw a buoy at the man but were unable to successfully hoist him out of the water, according to Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw.

LA City fire dispatched a swift water rescue team to the 2715 block of E. Washington Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's unclear how the person ended up in the river but CBSLA has learned that the person was hanging on to friends before winding up in the water.

LA Fire crews are still working to try and find the person.

This is the second LA River rescue of the day, with two cars getting stuck in the river in Boyle Heights on Tuesday morning.