Firefighters achieve near full containment of three wildfires in California

Firefighters achieve near full containment of three wildfires in California

Firefighters achieve near full containment of three wildfires in California

The three major wildfires burning across Southern California are nearly fully contained.

The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties is 95 percent contained. It has scorched 23,526 acres since its inception on September 9th and has destroyed over 100 homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) says the fire currently remains within its containment lines and crews continue to make progress to achieve full containment. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Elsewhere, in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, the 54,878-acre Bridge Fire was 97 contained weeks after its inception on September 8th.

Also, in San Bernardino County, the Line Fire, was 83 percent contained. It started September 5th by arson and has destroyed one structure and damaged four others, while resulting in injuries to four firefighters.